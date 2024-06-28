Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.79 and traded as high as C$10.88. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 470,141 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$686,070.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$686,070.00. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

