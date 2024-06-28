Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

