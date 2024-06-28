Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) versus ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Financial Survey

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ALX Oncology and Earth Science Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 1 5 0 2.83 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

ALX Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 237.05%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.0% of ALX Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of ALX Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ALX Oncology and Earth Science Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology N/A N/A -$160.80 million ($3.72) -1.57 Earth Science Tech $50,000.00 1,487.91 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

ALX Oncology has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -90.41% -72.16% Earth Science Tech 5.77% 20.61% 11.73%

Summary

Earth Science Tech beats ALX Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It also has collaboration agreement for Evorpacept combination programs comprising Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for zanidatamab, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors; Quantum Leap Healthcare collaborative with an ADC, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with breast cancer; MD Anderson Cancer Center with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with indolent and aggressive NHL; Sanofi with isatuximab and dexamethasone, under Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Academic Gastrointestinal Cancer Consortium with pembrolizumab and cetuximab, under Phase 2 trial to treat refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer; and University of Pittsburgh with liposomal doxorubicin and pembrolizumab, under Phase 2 trial recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, the company has collaboration agreement with Tallac Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of ALTA-002, a potent immune activator targeted to myeloid cells in the tumor to promote innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses. It also has license agreements with Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University, Selexis SA, and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

