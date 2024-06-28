Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,885. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

