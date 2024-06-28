Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.52. 563,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.