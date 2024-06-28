Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,869 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 932,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,942,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $545.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

