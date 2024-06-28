Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 270,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.