Elena Verbinskaya Acquires 200 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Verbinskaya bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Elena Verbinskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Elena Verbinskaya acquired 150 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510.00.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Elena Verbinskaya bought 250 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $16,580.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, Elena Verbinskaya purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:HHH opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
