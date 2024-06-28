Elena Verbinskaya Acquires 200 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Verbinskaya bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elena Verbinskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Elena Verbinskaya acquired 150 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Elena Verbinskaya bought 250 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $16,580.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Elena Verbinskaya purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HHH opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $3,180,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

