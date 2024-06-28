Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 178.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Elevation Oncology stock remained flat at $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 46.22 and a quick ratio of 46.22. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 360,799 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at $11,968,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth $7,762,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

