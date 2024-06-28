Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $3,874,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $909.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $807.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $909.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

