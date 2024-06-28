Elys BMG Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Price Performance
ELYS stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Elys BMG Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
About Elys BMG Group
