Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Emblem Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
Emblem Company Profile
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emblem
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.