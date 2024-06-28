Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Emblem Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Emblem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.