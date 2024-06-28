Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$38.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.71.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMP.A

Empire Stock Up 2.1 %

Empire Announces Dividend

EMP.A opened at C$35.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. Empire has a 52 week low of C$31.45 and a 52 week high of C$40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,087.05. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.