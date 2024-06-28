Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $59,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 4,374,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,933. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.