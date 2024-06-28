Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 118,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 300,329 shares.The stock last traded at $289.89 and had previously closed at $289.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.
Institutional Trading of Encore Wire
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,764,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
