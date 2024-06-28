EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $125.87. 4,027,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,895. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

