EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $83.21 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001740 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.