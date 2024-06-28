Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
TSE CXB opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67.
Insider Activity at Calibre Mining
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620. Corporate insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
