Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE CXB opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67.

Insider Activity at Calibre Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620. Corporate insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.