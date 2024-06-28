Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 28,221,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,429. The firm has a market cap of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

