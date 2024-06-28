Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119.82 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.15 or 0.00039166 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $119.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,663.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.44 or 0.00631482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00119565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00270856 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00073974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,697,347 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.