Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $23.82 or 0.00039190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $110.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.97 or 0.00640039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00119883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00074667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,704,522 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

