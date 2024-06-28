Evercore ISI Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $28.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

