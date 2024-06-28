Evercore ISI Lowers First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $17.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $18.50 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,328,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 567,524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 98.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 434,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 216,111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 31.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.