FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $464.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $385.27 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.97 and its 200 day moving average is $447.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,735,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

