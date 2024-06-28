Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
Falcon's Beyond Global Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Falcon's Beyond Global
About Falcon's Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Featured Stories
