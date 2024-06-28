Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.