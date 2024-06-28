Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $3.25. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1,606,233 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,645,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 39,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 404.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

