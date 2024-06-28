FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $700,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.84. 4,239,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,968. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average is $256.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

