F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance
NYSE:FG opened at $38.82 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F&G Annuities & Life
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.