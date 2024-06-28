F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE:FG opened at $38.82 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after buying an additional 427,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Stories

