F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FGGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE:FG opened at $38.82 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after buying an additional 427,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

