Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FDIG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $29.51. 15,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,304. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,474,000.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

