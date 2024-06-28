Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.00. 4,927,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,925. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.