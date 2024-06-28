Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $70.42. 5,067,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.