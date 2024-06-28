Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 28,909,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,762,355. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

