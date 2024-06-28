Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,337 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 286,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.