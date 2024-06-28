Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.46 and a 200 day moving average of $253.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.