Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 170 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,831,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after purchasing an additional 678,659 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,254,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 649,922 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,045,000 after purchasing an additional 570,263 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,147,000 after purchasing an additional 434,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.