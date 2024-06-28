Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,971 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,986,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,451. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

