Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.25. 1,112,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,555. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average is $238.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.62 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

