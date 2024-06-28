Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $148.04. 10,254,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,775. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

