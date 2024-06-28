Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

BSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. 7,152,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

