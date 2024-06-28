Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $131.53. 36,840,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,729,094. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $1,476,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

