Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. 20,256,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

