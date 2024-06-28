Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $434.86. 981,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.90. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.