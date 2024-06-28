Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv
Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE FI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. 3,925,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,185. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.