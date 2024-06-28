Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. 3,925,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,185. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

