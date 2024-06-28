Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.00. 1,668,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.57 and its 200-day moving average is $249.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

