Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 226.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,637. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $370.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.