Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,474. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.