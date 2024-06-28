Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,474. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
