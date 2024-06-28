Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.97. 1,951,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.