Financial Review: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Mullen Automotive
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
|$780,000.00
|338.42
|-$431.74 million
|($128.95)
|0.00
|Mullen Automotive
|$370,000.00
|78.33
|-$972.26 million
|N/A
|N/A
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.
Profitability
This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
|N/A
|-105.70%
|-48.01%
|Mullen Automotive
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.82, meaning that its share price is 482% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
