Financial Review: HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HWH International and McKesson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 2 14 0 2.88

McKesson has a consensus price target of $590.47, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than HWH International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A McKesson $308.95 billion 0.25 $3.00 billion $22.38 26.51

This table compares HWH International and McKesson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of HWH International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of McKesson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92% McKesson 0.97% -245.88% 5.57%

Risk & Volatility

HWH International has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McKesson beats HWH International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

