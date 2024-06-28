Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
FNWD opened at $24.47 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.