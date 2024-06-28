Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWD opened at $24.47 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

